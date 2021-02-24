Video: Methane-powered tractor to enter New Holland range this year

New Holland Agriculture is driving forward its Clean Energy Leader strategy, with its T6 methane-powered tractor reaching the final stages of testing for “commercial availability” later this year.

Carlo Lambro, New Holland brand president, explained:

“We developed the Energy-Independent Farm model, showing how a closed-loop between agricultural production and energy generation can make farming CO2-neutral, or even carbon negative – with significant benefits for our customers.

“This year we are taking a further step into turning this into a reality, as our methane-powered tractor enters the New Holland range.”

The first production unit of the T6 Methane Power tractor, a cornerstone of New Holland’s Energy Independent Farm concept which has been talked about in recent years, was presented at the Agritechnica show in 2019 and now targets full commercial availability in 2021, New Holland says.

Field trials are in the final stages – and by the first half of the year production units will be delivered to selected customers in Germany, France, Italy, the UK and the Benelux – all key markets for the T6 tractor where biogas production is advanced.

The methane-powered tractor will enter the New Holland range by the end of the year, and be available to all customers in Europe and other markets across the world, the agri machinery giant confirmed.

On another note, New Holland says its Clean Energy Leader strategy “continues to extend its scope to explore new areas of innovation through partnerships”.

The first one is with Italian Barolo wine producer Fontanafredda, in a project that aims to achieve carbon-free vineyard operations.

New Holland and FPT Industrial are testing in their vineyards a new bio-methane tractor derived from a standard New Holland TK model.

It is powered by the new FPT Industrial F28 engine, crowned Diesel of the Year in 2020.

The tractor tested in the Fontanafredda vineyards is powered on bio-methane, with the aim of accomplishing the first CO2-free wine production – an important step towards the decarbonisation of the grape growing chain.

In another partnership, New Holland has developed with Italian implements producer Nobili an innovative concept for the electrification of implements for vineyards and orchards.

It combines the New Holland T4.110V with an e-Source external generator compliant with AEF High Voltage guidelines.

The generator driven by the tractor’s PTO is the only source of energy powering the new e-Sprayer and e-Mulcher.