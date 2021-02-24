Changes to bull fertility insurance – breed societies face difficulty

The story of Brexit is something that will remain in the minds of many for years to come.

With the agreement of a trade deal between the EU and UK in late December 2020, it was hoped that the repercussions of Northern Ireland no longer being part of the European Union, would be alleviated somewhat.

However, it is only as we begin the first two months of 2021, that we see how the agricultural industry is being impacted in a post-Brexit world.

One of the most recent changes arising from Brexit is that the insurance company FBD will not be providing policies for fertility insurance for bulls that are purchased by non-EU customers, through breed society sales in the Republic of Ireland.

Over recent years, some of the major breed societies have been securing fertility insurance through FBD Insurance, which buyers from Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England have availed of.

This change may have an impact on their level of trade going forward.

Breed Societies

One of the major breed societies affected by the change by FBD Insurance is the Irish Charolais Cattle Society, which will be hosting its first sale of bulls this year on Saturday (February 27) in Tullamore Mart.

AgriLand spoke with the breed society’s secretary Nevan McKiernan about the changes in policy for customers purchasing bulls at their sales.

He said: “Up until the last society sale held last December [2020], all bulls that were sold through our sales were covered with fertility insurance even if the customer was from Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England.

What FBD are now telling us is that because of Brexit, the bulls that these UK customers buy will no longer be covered by this fertility insurance policy because it is outside of its remit.

AgriLand also spoke with the Irish Limousin Cattle Society president, Trevor Masterson, about the changes.

“We are obviously disappointed with this change in rules, but unfortunately we can’t change Brexit,” he said.