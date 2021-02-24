Hedge cutting ban comes into force next week

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is reminding people that the cutting, grubbing, burning or destruction of vegetation is banned from March 1 to August 31, with certain strict exemptions.

The NPWS adds that the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien has no discretion to change these dates.

There is provision in the legislation for some restricted exemptions from the prohibition during the closed period.

Exemptions to the ban on hedge cutting: Works undertaken in the ordinary course of agriculture or forestry;

For public health and safety reasons, including road safety;

The destruction of noxious weeds;

Clearance of vegetation in the course of road and other development works;

The development of sites for building works.

Road safety

While generally, hedge cutting and the clearance of vegetation is restricted to the six-month period from September to February, legislation allows both landowners and public authorities to address hedges for road safety reasons at any time of the year.

The NPWS said that in Ireland, where there is relatively low cover of native woodland, hedges are of exceptional importance.

They provide food and shelter and habitats and corridors for maintaining wildlife diversity, particularly for birds, but also for other fauna and for wild plants.

Wrens, dunnocks, robins, thrushes and willow warblers as well as more rare species depend greatly on hedgerow habitats.

According to the NPWS, in general, untrimmed, thorned hedgerows containing shrubs such as blackthorn, whitethorn, holly, briars and brambles are favoured by birds as they provide food, shelter, nesting places and protection from predators during the breeding season.

Extension

There have already been calls to extend the current open period for the operation of hedge maintenance machinery by 16 days.