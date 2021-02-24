Expiry dates of driving licences further extended

Minister of State for road transport Hildegarde Naughton has announced that the expiry dates for driving licences have been further extended, due to the continuing Covid-19 restrictions.

Confirming the development today (Wednesday, February 24), the minister said that the extension will apply to different groups of licence holders, including those who benefited from extensions in 2020.

Drivers who are affected by the extension are encouraged to check the new expiry date of their driving licence by using the expiry date calculator on the NDLS website.

This extension to driving licences will address the concerns that drivers have in renewing their licence.

“Anyone who receives the licence extension will not be sent out a new licence. The Road Safety Authority [RSA], which manages the NDLS, will automatically update driver records to show the new expiry date,” the minister explained.

Minister Naughton continued: “A letter will then be sent to every customer who is entitled to the extension, explaining that the expiry date of their licence is being extended. The RSA has also told Insurance Ireland and An Garda Síochána about the new expiry date of driving licences.”

Advertisement

The changes will apply as follows: Any licence holder, who has not already renewed, and whose licence expired between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020, will have a new expiry date of July 1, 2021;

Any licence holder, who has not already renewed, and whose licence expired between June 1, 2020, and August 31, 2020, will have 13 months (which includes the previous extension) added to their expiry date. For example, a licence which expired on August 31, 2020, will have a new expiry date of September 30, 2021;

Any licence holder, who has not already renewed and whose licence expiry date is between September 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, will have an extra 10 months added to their expiry date. For example, a licence which expires on June 30, 2021, will have a new expiry date of April 30, 2022.

Drivers who have been granted an extension and who have already booked an appointment at an NDLS centre to renew their licence are being asked to cancel the appointment to make it available for others who need it.

Anyone who posted an application form to renew their licence is being advised that the NDLS may not be able to process their application. This will happen if the driver record has been updated and is already showing the new expiry date of your driving licence.

Any original supporting documents submitted with an application form will be returned. Refunds will be made where applicable, according to the RSA.