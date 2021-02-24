New candidate emerges in Macra 2021 election

A new candidate has emerged in the 2021 Macra na Feirme elections in the form of Elaine Houlihan – who has announced her intention to run for the role of Munster vice-president.

Currently the chairperson of Limerick Macra, Houlihan declared her candidacy at an online meeting of her home club, Kilmallock Macra, on Monday evening (February 22).

Although she is a qualified physiotherapist, Houlihan currently works for a local TD in Co. Limerick.

She is a former chairperson of her club, Kilmallock Macra and also sits on the Macra na Feirme National Competitions Committee.

Commenting yesterday, Houlihan said: “The last 24 hours have been overwhelming. The support I’ve received from all across Munster has been amazing! The phone is yet to stop ringing.”

The candidate’s stated main aim is to reboot clubs with a major focus on their members, noting:

“Macra clubs across the county are member-led and member-run – and one-fix all solution doesn’t work for all clubs.”

Commenting on her own club experience, she said:

Kilmallock Macra was almost non-existent in 2018 – but with the dedication from past/current members of the club we found our niche and the club has gone from strength to strength.

“The club has reached the final of Club of the Year for the past two years and placing joint runners up in Club of the Year 2020, which was a massive achievement and pride for each member in the club.”

Houlihan is the fourth candidate to announce her intention – following similar declarations in recent days from Claire Gough, Áine McCarthy and Luna Orofiamma for regional vice-president roles.