The Calf Show - Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef Series
The Calf Show – episode 3: Calf health and vaccinations
Following on from our second episode of ‘The Calf Show’ series which was broadcast yesterday (Tuesday, February 23) – the third episode in the series will be broadcast this evening, again at 7:30, and will focus on calf health and vaccinations.
Wednesday’s panel will include Suzanne Naughton from MSD, James Fitzgerald from Teagasc and Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef participant Martin Connolly.
All of 'The Calf Show' episodes will be broadcast on AgriLand's YouTube channel and across social media.
‘The Calf Show’ series
The final episode in ‘The Calf Show’ series will take place on Thursday (February 25) at 7:30pm, where the discussion will focus on preparing calves for weaning and turnout.
The idea of the Teagasc Green Acres Calf To Beef Programme is to share information from participating farms with beef producers across the country to help farmers improve the performance of their business.
If you missed last night’s episode, you can view it by clicking on the link below.