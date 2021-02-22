3 candidates announce intentions for Macra top jobs

The first three candidates have announced their intentions to contest the 38th Macra na Feirme presidential election this year.

All three will contest the elections for the roles of regional vice-president – with each candidate so far aiming for a different region – Leinster, Munster and the North West.

Nomination papers were issued to clubs on Wednesday, February 10. Nominations will close on Wednesday, March 3.

Ballot papers will issue on Wednesday, March 17 – with an election count set to take place on Wednesday, April 7.

A national president and three regional vice-presidents will be elected for a two-year term on this date.

Candidates

On Thursday night (February 18), Claire Gough, a civil servant who is the current national secretary of Macra na Feirme, announced her intention to run for the position of Leinster vice-president.

Gough, from Athboy Macra in Co. Meath, took to social media to state:

I am pleased to announce my candidacy for the position of Macra na Feirme Leinster vice-president 2021-2023.

“Over the past 10 years I have gained so much from Macra; friends and experiences which I would be lost without.

“I’m delighted to be able to now run to represent the members of the Leinster region. I will be contacting clubs with my plans over the coming weeks,” she said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night (February 20), Áine McCarthy declared her intentions to contest the position of Munster vice-president.

A part-time beef farmer alongside her fiancé, McCarthy is an early years educator from Killeagh Macra, in the Imokilly region of Co. Cork.

She said: “I would like to announce my candidacy for the position of Macra na Feirme Munster vice-president for the upcoming term 2021-2023.

“I believe my time in Macra over the past 10 years have given me the skillset needed for this position. I’m looking forward to speaking to all clubs, counties/regions within Munster in the very near future.”

Finally, last night (Sunday, February 21), Luna Orofiamma, a financial consultant and sheep farmer from Co. Cavan, said:

“I would like to announce my candidacy for the position of Macra na Feirme North-West Vice President for the upcoming term 2021-2023,” the member of Ramor Macra, Co. Cavan, said.

Over the past nearly 10 years, Macra has offered me so many opportunities, friendships, skillsets and most importantly, Macra has made me into the person I am today.