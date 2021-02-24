Agri-business warned to prepare for new export requirements from April

The Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon, has urged food business operators who export product to Great Britain (GB) to prepare for the new health certification requirements that will be introduced by the UK government on April 1, 2021.

He made the comments while addressing a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Stakeholders on Brexit, during which a detailed update on the new requirements was provided.

Minister Heydon said: “This is a very significant challenge, and my officials will continue to engage intensively with industry over the coming weeks to ensure that systems are in place to provide export health certification on the scale required.

Industry too will have a vital role to play in ensuring that these significant requirements can be met.

“I am very conscious of the concerns of, for example, the meat and dairy industries in relation to the additional administrative burden that trading with Great Britain will bring. However, my department and I are striving to ensure that all agri-food businesses can continue to trade with their valued UK customers into the future,” he added.

Lower imports

We are now almost two months into a new permanent trading relationship with Great Britain, with customs and Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) controls a part of normal business.

The minister noted that to date, much lower import volumes than normal have been seen, both in overall terms and in respect of agri-food goods that are subject to SPS controls.

Advertisement

The minister said: “In general, good preparations have been made by the operators responsible for consignments in an effort to comply with EU requirements.

That said, there have been issues with pre-notification and documentation that have led to some vehicles being delayed and some consignments being detained, until the issues could be resolved.

“The department will continue to engage with operators as these issues arise.”

Customs requirements

Minister Heydon also reminded businesses that in addition to SPS requirements, they will have to comply with customs formalities.

The committee also heard updates from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in relation to the operation of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, and the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.