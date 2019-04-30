Video: Massey 135 to embark on charity tractor run from Germany to Cork

A group of Irish tractor fanatics are about to embark on a tractor run that will encompass a total distance of 1,800km, all in aid of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin.

While this year’s Carlow to Cork tractor run will be starting in Carlow, it might not be the same Carlow that you have in mind.

This Carlow is located in Germany, slightly to the north west of Hamburg.

All costs involved in the run are covered by the drivers and all tractors doing the run are vintage tractors.

There will be a total of 12 tractors taking part in this part of the run while the tractors involved will be shipped out and all drivers will fly over. A lorry will accompany the drivers to do recovery if necessary.

The drivers are travelling out on Friday, May 17, and will start the journey on Saturday, May 18.

The tractors will start in Germany, and head through the Netherlands where they will get a ferry from the Hook of Holland to Hull.

The group of tractors will then drive across England to Holyhead and get the ferry from there to Dublin Port.

Advertisement

Once back in Ireland, the tractors will head for Carlow where it is hoped they will be arriving back to Bagenalstown on Saturday, May 25.

Cork

The run will then continue on to Cork on Friday, May 31, where there will be 52 tractors taking part.

The tractors will go as far as Dungarvan on the Friday and continue on to the village ‘Halfway’ in Cork on Saturday, June 1.

There will be a number of lorries and recovery trucks involved in bringing these tractors back home after the run.

As part of the fundraising efforts, the Massey Ferguson 135 multi-power will be raffled off at the end of the year.

This tractor is after having a full restoration and is in show room condition. Tickets are priced at €10 each or three for €20. Tickets are available online at: tractorrun.com.