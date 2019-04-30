Auction report: Pristine Monaghan-registered classic changes hands
An eye-catching 1977 Same Buffalo 130 – with an Irish registration – sold for £8,200 (plus 5% commission; no VAT) at the Cambridge Vintage Auction (Sutton, Cambridge, England).
The sale took place on Saturday (April 27).
This Monaghan-registered (77-MN-6007) machine (pictured) featured in the December 2018 issue of Classic Tractor magazine. According to the auctioneers (Cheffins), the tractor underwent a “complete restoration” and had new tyres fitted.
Described as “driving like new”, it was exhibited at the Newark Show in November 2018 and received a “huge amount of interest”.
This was one of many lots that were up for grabs at Saturday’s auction. There was a big selection of makes/brands present. In particular, plenty of Ford and Massey Ferguson tractors went under the hammer.
Same ‘Customer Centre’
In related news, Same recently inaugurated a new ‘Customer Centre’ at its headquarters in Treviglio, Italy.
It’s located in a recently renovated building, which was originally built in the early 1970s.
According to Same, the showroom area (displaying current-generation tractors) and the historical museum area have both been “completely redesigned”.
The museum (pictured below) is now entirely dedicated to the Same brand. Machines on show span a considerable period – from the 1927 Cassani (tractor) to the first Explorer in 1983.
The so-called Historical Archive, with a collection of over 40,000 documents and 230,000 technical drawings, preserves the company’s “entire historical memory”. It’s now housed in rooms adjacent to the museum, which have also been renovated.