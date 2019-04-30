Auction report: Pristine Monaghan-registered classic changes hands

An eye-catching 1977 Same Buffalo 130 – with an Irish registration – sold for £8,200 (plus 5% commission; no VAT) at the Cambridge Vintage Auction (Sutton, Cambridge, England).

The sale took place on Saturday (April 27).

This Monaghan-registered (77-MN-6007) machine (pictured) featured in the December 2018 issue of Classic Tractor magazine. According to the auctioneers (Cheffins), the tractor underwent a “complete restoration” and had new tyres fitted.

Described as “driving like new”, it was exhibited at the Newark Show in November 2018 and received a “huge amount of interest”.

This was one of many lots that were up for grabs at Saturday’s auction. There was a big selection of makes/brands present. In particular, plenty of Ford and Massey Ferguson tractors went under the hammer.

Same ‘Customer Centre’

In related news, Same recently inaugurated a new ‘Customer Centre’ at its headquarters in Treviglio, Italy.

It’s located in a recently renovated building, which was originally built in the early 1970s.

The new Customer Centre comprises a large hall, a renovated auditorium with almost 500 seats, a new merchandise shop (dedicated to the Same brand) and even a conference room.

According to Same, the showroom area (displaying current-generation tractors) and the historical museum area have both been “completely redesigned”.

The museum (pictured below) is now entirely dedicated to the Same brand. Machines on show span a considerable period – from the 1927 Cassani (tractor) to the first Explorer in 1983.