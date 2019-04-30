Thieves ‘caught in the act’ during rural ATM raid

Two arrests have been made following the theft of an ATM at Tully Road, Nutts Corner, Co. Antrim this morning, Tuesday, April 30.

According to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), the theft occurred around 3.30am from a filling station in the area with the machine being recovered a short time later.

At the time of the robbery, a digger was being used to pull the ATM from the wall of the shop.

Both people that were arrested are currently being held in custody.

It is understood that the stolen ATM was recovered with the cash still inside it.

It was outlined on RTE’s Morning Ireland that a total of 14 ATMs have been taken in 11 separate incidents in Northern Ireland this year alone.

Two ATMs recovered

Meanwhile, late last week in Northern Ireland, Police recovered two ATMs after they were removed from a supermarket on Larne Link Road in Ballymena, Co. Antrim, in the early hours of Friday morning, April 26, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Officers were alerted to the theft at around 3:00am last Friday morning. A nearby police patrol responded and spotted the ATMs being driven away from the area on the back of a pick-up type vehicle.

They followed and subsequently located the vehicle abandoned on the Woodside Road.

A tractor and digger used to remove the cash machines were set alight at the supermarket raided by the gang, believed to be a Tesco store.