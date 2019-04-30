Baldonnal herd shines at this year’s Emerald Expo

The annual Emerald Expo, held by the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) on Saturday (April 27), saw the Dublin-based Baldonnel herd as the big winner on the day.

Judging at the event was Helen Herd – who dairy farms in the heart of the Yorkshire dales – who said: “There may not have been the biggest numbers in some of the classes, but the quality has been exceptional all the way down the line and the enthusiasm of the young kids has just been wonderful to see.”

The Senior Championship, sponsored by FBD Insurance, was won by Baldonnel FM Sunshine – which was exhibited by John and Cyril Dowling, who run the Baldonnel herd.

Reserve on the day was Crossnacole Atwood Precious, exhibited by Victor Jackson and Honourable Mention went to Des Grand Trix Harmonica, exhibited by Aidan and Seamus Foody.

Baldonnel FM Sunshine also swept up individual awards including: first place in Class 15 (four-year-old Holstein Friesian cow in milk born between July 1, 2014 and June 30, 2015); and also the Exhibitor Bred Champion, sponsored by Glanbia.

Meanwhile, Hallow Holsteins won Premier Breeder and Premier Exhibitor – both sponsored by Keenan.

The Handler Championship – sponsored by Volac – was won by Rebekah Williamson; Reserve Champion, Sarah Williamson; along with Honourable Mention, Will Jones.

The Intermediate Championship – sponsored by Glanbia – was won by Hallow Doorman Abrakazoo and exhibited by Paul Flaagan, Leo Collins and Alan Dorian.

Reserve for this category was Tubbertoby Doorman exhibited by Joy and Paul Flanagan; meanwhile, Sprucegrove Diamond Peggy, exhibited by Aidan and Seamus Foody, received the Honourable Mention.

The Junior Championship – sponsored by Volac – saw Ingleden Goldwyn Charlie exhibited by Victor Jackson crowned as champion.

Lynbrook Atwood Erin ET, exhibited by R Timlin, C Morely and D O’Neill, received the Reserve ribbon. Honourable Mention went to Dalevalley GWY Aiko, which was exhibited by Roy Cromie.

In the Coloured Breed Championship, sponsored by Specialist Nutrition, Mullaghlands Pride Starlight, exhibited by Edwin and Pat Gaynor, was awarded the winning ribbon.

Reserve went to Rapidbay-UK Rummens Red Shiloh exhibited by Michael Freeney; while Bruhlof FB Karona, also exhibited by John Moore, was given the nod for Honourable Mention.

A further list of results can be seen below:

YMA Showmanship League – H1

Handler aged 12 and under on January 1, 2019:

Will Jones; Hannah Greenan; Manus Murphy; Kate Jones; Zoe Greenan; Niamh Murphy; Darragh Corrigan.

YMA Showmanship League – H2

Handler aged 12 and under on January 1, 2019 – sponsored by Volac:

Hannah Williamson; Brian Hurley; Sarah Williamson; Hollie Keenan.

YMA Showmanship League – H3

Handler aged between 17-26 on January 1, 2019 – sponsored by Volac:

Rebekah Williamson; Kevin Smith; Georgia Kerr; Hannah Healy; Lauren O’Toole.

Handler Championship – sponsored by Volac:

Champion: Rebekah Williamson;

Reserve Champion: Sarah Williamson;

Honourable Mention: Will Jones.

Holstein Friesian heifer born after January 1, 2019 – sponsored by Progressive Genetics:

Drumshanny Credibull Sweet Red exhibited by Trevor Williamson; Cahirmee Dempsey Precious ET exhibited by Pat Smith; Evergreen Dawn 5 exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy.

Holstein Friesian heifer born between November 1 and December 31, 2018 – sponsored by IHFA:

Cahirmee Control Missy exhibited by Patrick Smith; Evergreen Susie Mist 26 Rc exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy; Cahirmee Applicable Presence exhibited by Patrick Smith.

Holstein Friesian heifer born between August 1 and October 31, 2018 – sponsored by World Wide Sires:

Dalevalley GWY Aiko exhibited by Roy Cromie; Hallow Sol Twizzle exhibited by Philip Jones; Sprucegrove O Kelly Red ET exhibited by Aidan and S Foody and Rory Timlin.

Holstein Friesian heifer born between April 1 and July 31, 2018 – sponsored by Cavan County Council:

Dalevalley Lucky Jodie Red P exhibited by Trevor Williamson.

Holstein Friesian heifer born between January 1 and March 31, 2018 – sponsored by Breffni Oriel Friesian Breeders:

Drumshanny Beaut Collett exhibited by Trevor Williamson; Greenlea Applicable Rhapsody exhibited by Padraic Greenan; Sprucegrove Dougal Colleen exhibited by Aidan and Seamus Foody.

Holstein Friesian heifer born between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2017 (in-calf) – sponsored by Specialist Nutrition:

Ingleden Goldwyn Charlie exhibited by Victor Jackson; Lynbrook Atwood Erin ET exhibited by R Timlin, C Morely and D O’Neill; Mirah Doorman Martina exhibited by Michael Freeney.

Junior Championship – sponsored by Volac:

Champion: Ingleden Goldwyn Charlie exhibited by Victor Jackson;

Reserve champion: Lynbrook Atwood Erin ET exhibited by R Timlin, C Morely and D O’Neill;

Honourable mention: Dalevalley GWY Aiko exhibited by Roy Cromie.

Coloured Breed Maiden Heifer:

Threemile Pam Rocks exhibited by Christian Keenan; Mullaghlands Success Swiss exhibited by Edwin and Pat Gaynor.

Coloured Breed In-calf Heifer – sponsored by Cookstown Dairy Services:

Threemile Mandella Pam exhibited by Christian Keenan.

Coloured Breed Junior Championship – sponsored by Specialist Nutrition:

Champion: Threemile Mandella Pam exhibited by Christian Keenan;

Reserve Champion: Threemile Pam Rocks exhibited by Christian Keenan;

Honourable Mention: Mullaghlands Success Swiss exhibited by Edwin and Pat Gaynor.

Coloured Breed Heifer In Milk – sponsored by Progressive Genetics:

Mullaghlands Pride Starlight exhibited by Edwin and Pat Gaynor; Threemile Lady Whiteford 2 exhibited by Christian Keenan.

Coloured Breed Cow In Milk – sponsored by Drummonds:

Rapidbay-UK Rummens Red Shiloh exhibited by Michael Freeney; Bruhlof FB Karona exhibited by John Moore; Ribblesdale Vanh Fritillary exhibited by Thomas Cahill.

Coloured Breed Championship; Reserve and Best Udder – sponsored by Specialist Nutrition:

Champion: Mullaghlands Pride Starlight exhibited by Edwin and Pat Gaynor;

Reserve Champion: Rapidbay-UK Rummens Red Shiloh exhibited by Michael Freeney;

Honourable Mention: Bruhlof FB Karona exhibited by John Moore.

Confined Heifer In Milk:

Boleybawn Edelweiss Genivie exhibited by Noel Rothwell; Lake Mogul Joan exhibited by Edwin and Pat Gaynor.

Holstein-Friesian Heifer In Milk – sponsored by Agri Net:

Hallow Doorman Abrakazoo exhibited by Paul Flaagan, Leo Collins and Alan Dorian; Tubbertoby Doorman exhibited by Joy and Paul Flanagan; Leagh Solomon Maui exhibited by David Boyd and Trevor Keith.

Holstein-Friesian Heifer In Milk – sponsered by Alltech:

Sprucegrove Diamond Peggy exhibited by Aidan & Seamus Foody; Hallow Atwood Carmen exhibited by Philip Jones; Tubbertoby High Vixen exhibited by Paul Flanagan.

Emerald Expo Intermediate Championship – sponsored By Glanbia:

Champion: Hallow Doorman Abrakazoo exhibited by Paul Flaagan, Leo Collins & Alan Dorian;

Reserve Champion: Tubbertoby Doorman exhibited by Joy and Paul Flanagan;

Honourable Mention: Sprucegrove Diamond Peggy exhibited by Aidan and Seamus Foody.

Senior Three-Year-Old Holstein Friesian Cow In Milk Born Between July 1, 2015 – March 30, 2016 – sponsored by IFA:

Hallow Seaver Nicol exhibited by Philip Jones; Clonpaddin Solomon Flavor exhibited by Garry and John Hurley; Ballyelly Mogul Carmen exhibited by Sean Faulkner.

Four-Year-Old Holstein Friesian Cow In Milk Born Between July 1, 2014, and June 30, 2015 – sponsored by FBD insurance:

Baldonnell FM Sunshine exhibited by Cyril and John Dowling; Hallow Attwood Twizzle three exhibited by Philip Jones; Redhouse 1633 Goodwhone Isa exhibited by Padraic Greenan.

Mature Holstein-Friesian Cow In Milk Born Before June 30, 2013 – sponsored by IHFA:

Crossnacole Atwood Precious exhibited by Victor Jackson; Des Grand Trix Harmonica exhibited by Aidan and Seamus Foody; Hallow Attic Christina exhibited by Philip Jones.

The Production Class – sponsored by IHFA:

Des Grand Trix Harmonica exhibited by Aidan and Seamus Foody; Barbie ET exhibited by John Moore.

Highest Holstein-Friesian EBI Animal – sponsored by Progressive Genetics:

Hallow Doorman Abrakazoo exhibited by Paul Flaagan, Leo Collins and Alan Dorian; Redhouse 1633 Goodwhone Isa exhibited by Padraic Greenan; Monamore Moguls Miss Elly exhibited by Tom and James Kelly.

Best Group Of Three Females Owned By Exhibitors – sponsored by FBD Insurance: