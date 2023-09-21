Difficult weather conditions experienced this year have reduced the performance of beef cattle which has had an impact on factory cattle supplies, according to Kepak procurement manager Jonathan Forbes.

Speaking to Agriland from the Kepak stand at Ploughing 2023, Forbes said “it’s been a really difficult year” in the beef sector and weather conditions have added to the challenges faced by beef farmers.

“We had a couple of very hot months and a couple of very wet months,” he said.

Commenting on the thrive from livestock this year, Forbes said that cattle and sheep “haven’t done well”.

“There’s a lot of cattle that haven’t come fit for slaughter on time. Farmers have had to go in with feed and it seems to be having an effect on the numbers of cattle being processed now,” he said.

He explained that markets have also proved to be “challenging” this year and added that the disruption around the flow of cattle has also added to market challenges.

However, he said that the disruption in cattle supplies is not an issue that is unique to Ireland.

“Australian beef is back 30% and American beef is up 30% and that’s all had knock-on effects even within the European trade,” he said.

“So the cattle, like I’ve said, haven’t come through like what like we would have foreseen so there’s cattle being rolled forward because they’re not fit to kill.

“The question is will those cattle rolled forward get slaughtered in October or November time? Or will farmers elect to put them in the shed and feed them and have them in January and February?” he added.

Forbes also gave an overview of Kepak’s stand at Ploughing 2023 outlined the processor’s commitment to further improving the sustainability of its prime cattle supply chain.