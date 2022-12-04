What has been described as “the best cull cow trade of the year” was Castleisland Co-op Livestock Mart’s weekly general cattle sale on Wednesday (November 30).

Castleisland Mart’s assistant manager Adam Coughlan told Agriland that it was a “trade you would have to see to believe”.

“The cows are nearly back to the prices they were making last May I’d say,” he said.

“The farmers are definitely getting more for their cows to bring them to the mart than to go direct to the factory.

“The wholesalers are buying all the heavy coloured cows,” he added.

Advertisement

“The heavy, fleshed, coloured cows over 700kg are the best trade of all – they’re making as much per kilo as bullocks and heifers.”

2 cull cows

As can be seen in the video below, the two continental-bred cull cows walked into the ring weighing 1,012kg each, over 2t combined liveweight.

Both cows were sold as not in calf.

The opening bid was €2,500 and in one foul swoop, the bid jumped €500 to put a bid of €3,000/cow down at the Co. Kerry sale ring.

The farmer selling the cows checked with auctioneer Nelius McAuliffe if the bid was per cow or for both cows. He put them ‘on the market’ when he realised his two cull cows were coming into a combined total of €6,000, or €2.96/kg liveweight.

Advertisement

The auctioneer’s hammer dropped and the two cows left the ring in less than 90 seconds.

Other top prices for continental cows at the sale in Castleisland Mart include:

A 778kg cow that sold for €2,010 or €2.58/kg;

A 790kg cow that sold for €2,160 or €2.73/kg;

A 702kg cow that sold for €1,570 or €2.24/kg;

A 694kg cow that sold for €1,650 or €2.38/kg;

A 828kg cow that sold for €1,970 or €2.38/kg;

A 720kg cow that sold for €1,780 or €2.47/kg;

A 710kg cow that sold for €1,780 or €2.51/kg;

A 694kg cow that sold for €1,470 or €2.12/kg.

Coughlan added that the trade has “picked up big time for any forward-type cattle over 500kg”.

“Feedlots and farmers are back out buying store cattle,” he said.

“There’s a fierce strong demand for the Angus also. Bundles of store Angus cattle weighing 518kg are making €1,360 or just around €2.60/kg and the more forward beef Angus cattle are a very strong trade.”