The long-established Irish family dealership Kellys has been awarded the Claas UK ‘Dealer of the Year’ award for 2022.

The award is based on overall performance and recognises the efforts and results made by competing dealers in three key areas: Finance, dealer performance and customer feedback.

Kellys roots in trailers

Based at Borris, Co. Carlow, with a second branch at Abbeyleix in Co. Laois, Kellys has been a Claas dealer for many years, serving the midlands from the Irish Sea across to the Atlantic.

Maurice Kelly now runs the business which was started by his father, Terry in 1957. Terry had served in the Royal Air Force (RAF) as a mechanic during the war years and upon his return started making trailers and other equipment, buying steel from the local Hammond Lane Foundary. Further items for the Trophy cabinet round at Borris in County Carlow

Like many dealers of the era it was the import of machines from the UK that kicked off the tractor dealing side of the business.

Terry senior passed away in 1976, leaving his two sons Maurice and Terry Jr. to run the business. It was Maurice who saw the need to start selling new tractors and after dabbling with Ursus and Belarus, the firm settled down with Fiat.

Fiat’s acquisition of New Holland saw a shake up of dealerships and unfortunately Kellys lost out, however it marked the beginning of the Claas agency and it is this which has prospered over the years, leading to this latest recognition.

Satisfied customers

In making the award, the judging team not only assesses a dealership’s overall performance, but the performance of each of its individual branches.

Class notes that the award also reflects the results of the Customer Feedback Survey and Kellys scored well in this category too, underlining its commitment to its customer base and the quality of customer care provided.

The announcement and presentation of the ‘Dealer of the Year’ award to Maurice Kelly, was made at the Claas Dealer Council meeting, held recently at the Claas UK headquarters at Saxham, Suffolk.