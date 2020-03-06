Video: 57.45ac has ‘potential to develop a top-class nursery for thoroughbred horses’ – for sale

Located in the townland of Carrigroe and Knockaun, while only five minutes from Dungarvan in west Waterford, is a 57.45ac non-residential farm.

The sale of the property, which is being facilitated by Brian Gleeson Property, is for sale in one or two lots.

Carrigroe is located 6.3km to Dungarvan, while Ardmore is 26.4km; Youghal is 34.1km; Clonmel is 43.1km; Waterford is 54.3km; Cork is 79km; and Cork Airport is 85km respectively.

‘Top-class nursery’

The farmland is currently in grass, laid out in permanent pasture with easily worked fields, and has mains water supply.

The dairy farmyard has a concrete surface of more than 500m², and is essentially comprised of the old farmyard buildings at the northern end of the farmyard and a large shed that was later constructed at the southern side of the old farmyard, together with an associated open slurry tank.

The old buildings around the original farmyard were used for calf rearing and milking operations. The newer shed was constructed for straw storage, silage, animal cubicles and machinery housing.

As the narrow laneway north of the farmyard is not included in the sale, access to the farmyard will be via the farm gate adjoining the public road at the southern end of the farm. This road is a local road L-6072 and is known locally as the Canty Road.

A small area at the southern end of the laneway is included in the sale to provide access from the old farmyard to the 5ac field west of the farmyard.

Outbuildings

The old farmhouse

The old farmhouse is located at the west side of the old farmyard. The walls are constructed of stone and the roof is a low pitch with corrugated steel covering.

This building is in need of significant structural repair, according to the estate agents, and appears to be used for storage. The gross area is approximately 118m².

Calf houses

This is an L-shaped building located at the north-eastern end of the old farmyard. The main walls of this old building are constructed of stone and are 600mm thick. The pitched roof has corrugated galvanised sheeting covering. The corner area has a lean-to roof.

Moreover, this building requires refurbishment also. The gross area is approximately 148m².

Milking parlour and calf housing

The milking parlour is located in the main block at the southern end of the old farmyard area and has an associated dairy room. The remainder of this building was used for calves.

Advertisement

Again, the 600mm walls are constructed of solid stone and plastered on the inside in the milking parlour and dairy. The roof is pitched with corrugated steel sheeting on timber rafters. The gross area is 150m².

A lean-to building at the rear of the calf housing provided for additional calf rearing and storage. This building has a gross area of approximately 45m², and is in need of significant repair.

Machinery storage building

A lean-to building at the front (northern) side of the milking parlour is used for machinery housing. The gross floor area is 40m².

Pumphouse

A small pump house is located at the eastern side of the lean-to machinery storage building and the reserve water supply borehole is located along the laneway east of this building.

New shed area

The new shed is steel framed with a main arched section with a lean-to at both sides. The walls are of concrete and concrete block construction and the roofing and cladding is corrugated steel. The gross area is 370m².

The shed is divided to provide for animal cubicles, straw and machinery storage and a silage area. The cubicles and silage area open onto a concrete holding yard and a cattle crush. This building is in reasonably good condition.

Additional facilities include:

Straw store: Floor area is approx. 65m²;

Machinery store: Floor area is approx. 38m²;

Calf cubicles: Floor area is approx. 41m²;

Silage area: Floor area is approx. 94m²;

Cow cubicle area: Floor area is approx. 124m²;

Slurry tank: An open slurry tank of area approx. 144m² is located south of the new shed area. It is fenced off with wire mesh fencing.

Interested?

According to Brian Gleeson Property: “It offers the discerning buyer a rare opportunity to purchase an excellent and well-presented, non-residential farm with a selection of sheds and farm buildings.

“Farms of this calibre and location very seldom come to market and, hence, offers clients an opportunity to acquire quality land.

“It also has the potential to develop a top-class nursery for thoroughbred horses.”

Further information can be found online.