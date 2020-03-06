Holstein club to host Holy Family School fundraiser tonight

The Breffni/Oriel Holstein Friesian Breeders Club is set to host its annual table quiz tonight, Friday, March 6.

The event will take place at Cavan Rugby Club, Swellan Park, Cavan, and this year, the club’s committee has decided that the charitable beneficiary of funds raised on the night will be donated to The Holy Family School and Drumlin House Training Centre.

The club has outlined that both entities “are local and touch the lives of so many”.

The Holy Family Special School is a special national school for pupils – from the catchment area of counties of Cavan and Monaghan – aged four to 18 years.

The school caters for pupils with severe/profound learning disabilities, moderate/multiple learning disabilities and for pupils with autism, according to its website.

Meanwhile Drumlin House Training Centre was established by a voluntary committee to provide a service for young people with intellectual disabilities.

According to its website, it aims is to enhance the rights, opportunities and future aspirations of young people with intellectual disabilities.

The service helps its users to achieve “the highest level of participation in their work and their community, to empower them to gain control over their environment, make informed personal choices and achieve as many desired outcomes as possible”.

Tables of four – for tonight’s quiz – are €20 with refreshments served and spot prizes up for grabs on the night.

All are welcome to attend.