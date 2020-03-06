New firm joins the FTMTA ahead of Grass & Muck 2020

The Executive Council of the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has accepted a new member into its ranks – Kilkenny company Desmond Condell Engineering Ltd.

Based in Castlecomer, in the “Marble County”, Desmond Condell Engineering manufactures the Feed All brand of machinery, specialising in diet feeders, beet choppers and grass grazers – along with some custom machinery as well.

Feed All

Speaking to AgriLand, Nigel Condell of Desmond Condell Engineering said: “We’ve done a lot of projects for corn plants and we do a bit of servicing in corn mills.

“We put in a drying plant a couple of years ago for a customer down in Wellingtonbridge down in Wexford.”

Nigel confirmed that the Castlecomer business will be in attendance at Grass & Muck 2020, which will take place in Gurteen College, Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary, on Thursday, May 14.

He explained: “That’s kind of how we came about the FTMTA – I was looking into doing that show and then one of the lads called out.

We were chatting away and we became a member then off the back of that.

Condells will have a diet feeder and grass grazer on show at Grass & Muck and will be available to answer queries from interested attendees.

FTMTA

CEO of the FTMTA Gary Ryan welcomed the Kilkenny business as the organisation’s newest member:

“The FTMTA is delighted to welcome Desmond Condell Engineering Ltd on board as a member.

“The association continues to strive to represent as full a cross section of the Irish machinery industry as possible.

The Irish machinery manufacturing sector is an important dimension of the overall industry.

“Condells are an example of an innovative and evolving manufacturing business in this segment of the industry,” the CEO concluded.