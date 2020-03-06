Calf trade: Steady trade again this week; are numbers still increasing?

Numbers of entries in calf marts around the country appeared to have somewhat stabilised this week.

Even so, mart managers have reported some large turnouts again this week – in-keeping with the previous week.

Fermoy Mart

There were some 670 calves on offer at Fermoy Mart, on Tuesday, March 3, with a “weak enough” trade for Friesian bull calves reported.

Friesian bull calves suitable for the export market were said to have made just €15-55/head on the day; while farmer-suited bull calves went for €55-130/head.

Seán Leahy, manager at Fermoy Mart, told AgriLand that this week saw an increase in the number of Hereford and Aberdeen Angus calves on offer.

Bull calves of those breeds – on the “lighter” end of the scale – were said to start at €100/head, while a top price of €300/head was achieved. Hereford and Angus heifer calves ranged in price from €70/head to €260/head on Tuesday.

Continentals were in reasonable supply at the sale too, with predominantly Belgian Blue and some Limousin calves on offer. Continental heifer calves were said to be going for €180-290/head; while bull calves achieved prices of €200-320/head.

Seán noted that similar numbers are expected next week and that he expects the Friesian bull calf trade to pick up “provided the boats keep sailing”.

Macroom Mart

Macroom Mart held its most recent calf sale on Saturday last, February 29. Tim McSweeney, of Macroom Mart, told AgriLand that “the trade suffered with the boats not going”.

Tim stated that prices were back, but there was no shortage of calves on offer on the day – with some 800 calves up for grabs.

Friesian bull calves suitable for the export market made €15-60/head, while “really good” Friesian bulls achieved prices of over €100/head – likely being picked up by farmers ringside.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bull calves achieved similar prices to last week, making between €175/head and €270/head. Heifers of the same breed also went for prices consistent with last week – at €80-240/head.

Continentals were said to be achieving slightly stronger prices than last week, with bull calves making up to €350/head. However, there were only a couple of heifer calves on offer on Saturday last, with those said to have made up to €310/head.

Tim expects a similar turnout of calves again next week, with the hope being that boats will be back sailing – to draw in extra demand from exporters.

Kilkenny Mart

A smaller sale of calves was reported by auctioneer George Candler at Kilkenny Mart this week – compared to the previous week – with some 560 calves on offer.

George told AgriLand that exporters were showing more interest ringside on Tuesday, March 3, with the resumption of shipping; while farmers were also active, buying the stronger (first-rate) Friesian bull calves.

First-rate Friesian bull calves achieved prices of €60-160/head on the day; however, second-rate Friesian bull calves made from €10/head to €50/head, likely destined for export.

Farmers were also said to be active bidding for Aberdeen Angus and Hereford lots, with bull calves ranging from €100/head to €270/head. Heifers of the same breed went for slightly less on the day – at €60-240/head.

Continentals were a decent trade, with some impressive prices achieved. Bull calves were reported to have made between €170/head and €435/head, while heifers started at €130/head and topped out at €400/head.

Ennis Mart

Ennis Mart reported an increase in calf numbers (apparently up by 50%) on the previous week, on Tuesday, March 3.

Martin McNamara, the mart manager, told AgriLand that there was an improved trade for “better calves” on Tuesday, with increases of €10-20/head.

Martin was quick to highlight, however, that “poor calves” were met with a tough trade, seemingly coming as no surprise to the mart manager.

“Calves need to be at least three weeks old and well fed to attract interest,” Martin concluded.

Kilrush Mart

Kilrush Mart held its most recent sale on Wednesday, March 4, where there was said to be a decent trade.

“There was a good demand for quality calves and there were more farmers about,” said Martin McNamara, the mart manager.

Three-week-old Friesian bull calves made up to €102/head, likely being bought by farmers; while “light young calves” were said to be making €10-50/head.

Whitehead calves achieved steady prices on Wednesday, with farmers showing an interest. Hereford bulls made up to €282/head on the day. Heifers of the same breed were said to be making up to €178/head.