‘Going on green’ the tip of the iceberg in Roscommon

A car found to be travelling on green agricultural diesel was just the tip of the iceberg in terms of road offences uncovered in Co. Roscommon recently.

Members of An Garda Síochána based in the “Rossies’ County” stopped a car in Roscommon town only to discover a lengthy list of road safety and regulation breaches.

These ranged from not having the necessary documentation to using marked mineral oil (green diesel) to road safety infringements including having above the maximum carrying capacity for the vehicle in question – without seat belts or necessary restraints.

Two children were among the passengers in the car, which was duly seized; the driver also received a court summons.

Taking to social media, the Garda Síochána Twitter account outlined what occurred:

“Roscommon Roads Policing Unit stopped this car in Roscommon town. Driver had no licence, insurance, tax or NCT.

Six people in car with no seat belt including two young children not properly restrained. Car seized.

“Fuel tested by customs found to be green diesel. Court to follow.”

Driver ‘in the red’

A similar incident took place last week in Co. Tyrone following the discovery of a string of road offences and a car described as being in a “dangerous condition”.

Taking to social media, members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) based in Co. Tyrone outlined offences including: no insurance; bald tyres; and a tank of red diesel.

The driver “awaits his day in court”, the PSNI noted, while he also received a release fee to pay “and a chat with HMRC”.