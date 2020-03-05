Diesel dilemma: Driver ‘obviously thought he was driving a tractor’
A driver found himself “in the red” with local authorities last week in Co. Tyrone following the discovery of a string of road offences and a car described as being in a “dangerous condition”.
Taking to social media, members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) based in Co. Tyrone outlined what occurred when they stopped the driver in question:
“Mid-Ulster DST out and about on the roads today carried out a routine stop of this BMW.
“Again they find another vehicle not insured to be on the roads and in an even more dangerous condition with two bald tyres – almost slick.
The driver was keen to get his car back home and took out insurance at the roadside but unfortunately it was still coming with us because it was a danger to other road users; the driver obviously thought he was driving a tractor too with a tank of red diesel.
The police noted that driver was subsequently reported for driving without insurance and two bald tyres, adding “he awaits his day in court”.
“He also has a release fee to pay and a chat with HMRC (HM Revenue and Customs) which can also result in a hefty fine for evading duty,” the PSNI post concluded.