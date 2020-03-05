Cork firm announced as Irish dealer for Cimbria

Matflo Engineering Ltd based in Mallow, Co. Cork has been appointed as a dealer on the island of Ireland for Cimbria.

Danish headquartered grain and seed plant supplier Cimbria manufactures products such as grain drying, conveying, cleaning and storage equipment.

What is Matflo?

Matflo was established in 1988 and is owned by Tadhg Hickey and Seamus Fitzgerald.

The company is a supplier of mechanical engineering services to the feed milling industry throughout the island of Ireland.

The company has 35 employees whose services include: bespoke fabrication; industrial maintenance; and turnkey projects in milling and materials handling industries predominantly.

Matflo operates from a 16,000ft² facility in Mallow, Co. Cork.

Cimbria

Cimbria is headquartered in Denmark and is part of the Agco Group – which owns the Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Fendt and Challenger machinery brands.

The firm specialises in the industrial processing, handling and storage of grain and seed, as well as animal feed, foodstuffs and other bulk products.

Other services include project design, engineering and process control – as well as the development, manufacturing and service of individual machines, customized systems and turnkey installations.

Seamus Fitzgerald, commercial director at Matflo, commented on the firm’s appointment, saying: “Aligning with leading global manufacturers is part of the strategy of Matflo.

“Partnering with Cimbria, which follows our agency agreement with Andritz Feed and Biofuel in 2017, is a key part of this,” Fitzgerald added.