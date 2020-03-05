Livestock ‘seized for further examination’ following searches

Livestock and documentation have been “seized for further examination” by members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) following information from the public.

In a statement on social media, PSNI officers based in Co. Armagh highlighted their recent efforts in tackling rural crime, noting:

“We carried out a joint operation with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), searching a number of properties in the Co. Armagh area recently.

Thanks to information from the public, livestock and documentation was seized for further examination.

Adding that enquiries into the matter are ongoing, the officers said: “Our work continues to combat suspected rural crime.

“If you have any concerns or information, please call the 101 number, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously,” the PSNI’s statement concluded.

Renewed info appeal for stolen low loader

Members of An Garda Síochána have made a renewed appeal for information in relation to the theft of a low loader from a town in Co. Leitrim last month.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed:

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a trailer that occurred on Tuesday, February 4, at approximately 8:30pm in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, the Garda representative added.