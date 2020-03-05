Gardaí renew info appeal into theft of low loader

Members of An Garda Síochána have made a renewed appeal for information in relation to the theft of a low loader from a town in Co. Leitrim last month.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed:

“Gardaí are investigating the theft of a trailer that occurred on Tuesday, February 4, at approximately 8:30pm in Drumshanbo, Co.Leitrim.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, the Garda representative added.

Taking to local radio station ShannonSide yesterday, Wednesday, March 4, local Gardaí made a renewed appeal for information relating to the theft.

In their message, Gardaí described the low loader as the following:

“The trailer is described as a 14ft by 5ft3in of box iron.

It has an aluminium chequered floor, laid on in eight pieces. It is painted navy in colour and it has four plastic wheel arches.

“The front driver’s side mudguard is broken at the top,” the Gardaí added.

Anyone with information in relation to the theft is asked to get in touch with their local Garda station or contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on: 071-9650510.

Tractor Driver Sought After ‘Hit-And-Run’ Incident

Efforts are currently underway to trace a tractor driver following a ‘hit-and-run’ accident in which a woman and a toddler were injured in England last week.

Traffic officers from North Yorkshire Police are investigating the collision in which a mother and her young child were hurt are appealing for a tractor driver to come forward.

It happened on Wednesday evening, February 26, at around 7:25pm, the police force said.

A Volvo C30 and a tractor towing a trailer collided on Northallerton Road, Leeming, in the north English county, according to the authorities.

Both the driver of the Volvo and her 18 month-old child were injured in the collision and attended hospital.