4 sporting bodies in NI to benefit from new sponsorship deal

Northern Ireland dairy co-operative Dale Farm has announced plans this week to fund four sporting bodies and player development programmes – Ulster GAA, Irish Football Association, Queen’s Sport and Athletics NI.

The leading dairy company is offering funding in a bid to create a meaningful legacy across grassroots sports in Northern Ireland.

Benefits of the sponsorship?

The four organisations will benefit from financial support and an official supply of Dale Farm Protein Milk to fuel athletes and players.

Dale Farm Protein Milk has also been announced as the official named sponsor of the Ulster GAA Minor Football League and the IFA’s Harry Cavan Youth Cup.

This adds to their existing sponsorship of Queen’s University gaelic games and elite athlete programme.

Dale Farm has a long history of investing in sports and activities that promote a healthy lifestyle. The company first stepped into the sports nutrition arena in 2015, with the launch of its fresh protein milk product.

“To be an official partner to four sporting organisations that touch the lives of communities across Northern Ireland is a proud moment for Dale Farm,” said Aisling Bremner, senior brand manager at Dale Farm, when speaking about the announcement.

“Ulster GAA, IFA, Queen’s Sport and Athletics NI are an integral part of everyday life for many people who live here. Like them, Dale Farm is rooted in the community; indeed, our cooperative is owned by 1,300 local farmers who supply us with milk.

“We understand that athletes and players from a young age train to a very high standard, and we passionately believe they will benefit from Dale Farm Protein Milk from a nutritional perspective and now through this strategic sponsorship programme,” she concluded.

