Goweil to make an Irish return…but who is the new importer?

Austrian machinery manufacturer Goweil is set to make a return to Irish shores once more – the south-eastern shores to be precise – with the announcement of the Cooney Furlong Machinery Company as its sole Irish importer.

Based in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, the Cooney Furlong Machinery Company will add Goweil to its portfolio of franchises – with a grand unveiling expected at this year’s Grass & Muck event in May.

Who or what is Goweil?

Since 1988, Austrian manufacturer Goweil has produced a range of baling, wrapping and bale-handling equipment.

Designed and manufactured in its “state-of-the-art” facility in Austria, Cooney Furlong claims that the brand’s “robust and durable products” are very suitable for the high-end agricultural contractor and the “sometimes challenging” Irish conditions

Advertisement

Goweil’s range includes: round balers; bale-wrapper ‘combi’ machines; round bale wrappers; square bale wrappers; bale transport devices; bale opening devices; blade sharpeners; and “industrial bale and wrapping technology”.

Some readers may recall the appearance of Goweil ‘combi’ wrappers (coupled to Lely Welger round balers) here in Ireland in times past, though the number of such machines was limited.

Cooney Furlong

Meanwhile, the Cooney Furlong Machinery Company was founded in 2014 – kicking off with the Vaderstad franchise for the midlands and south-east.

Since 2014 the company has expanded its product range to include such franchises as Case IH, Amazone, Krone and – most recently – Schaffer (in 2019).

The Cooney Furlong Machinery Company will be officially unveiled as a Goweil importer at Grass & Muck 2020, in Gurteen College, Co. Tipperary. The event – run by the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) – is set to kick off on Thursday, May 14.