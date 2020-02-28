Grass & Muck set to be ‘back with a bang’ for 2020

Grass & Muck 2020 edges ever closer as the countdown continues for the big event, set to be held at Gurteen College in Co. Tipperary.

The biennial event returns with a bang following its strong showing in Gurteen in 2018 – which featured both brand new, cutting-edge machinery – and some old-school classics such as the sturdy Fiat/Fiatagri 110-90.

The highly anticipated event – run by the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) – is set to kick off on Thursday, May 14.

Hopes are high for the 2020 event with a spokesperson for the FTMTA saying: “With the addition of extra grassland, along with some other new initiatives, the show is shaping up well.

“It looks likely to be the best agricultural spectacle of 2020.”

It’s worth noting that Gurteen College has recently completed a new 114-head cubicle shed, which includes a modern calving unit along with a 30-unit swing-over DeLaval milking parlour (with automatic animal identification and automatic drafting).

This will be open to the public at Grass & Muck 2020.

In addition, for 2020, a “range of exciting demos” will be conducted by the FTMTA in this area, including: diet feeder; straw blower; and compact loader demonstrations.

Online ticket sales will be available from the end of February via a link on the FTMTA’s website.