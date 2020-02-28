‘Rylucan’: Grazing; tillage; dairy; or equestrian – mixed farmland on 33.3ac in Cork

Looking for a plot of land, outbuildings and a fine residence? ‘Rylucan’ is a residential holding on 33.3ac, located at Shandrum, Charleville, Co. Cork (Eircode: P56 XV65).

Sherry FitzGerald Walsh is facilitating the sale, as the “current owners are looking to downsize and relocate”.

4 divisions

Standing on 33.3ac, the land in question has been divided into four divisions which are under permanent pasture.

Prior, the land was used for agricultural farming and horses and the detached residence was purpose built in 2005.

Moreover, the farmyard is accessed by a separate back entrance and includes four stables, a slatted unit in four bays, a yard, a crush and a machinery shed.

According to the estate agents: “The farm could be used for mixed-use farmland [grazing/tillage/dairy] or equestrian.”

In addition to the farmland is the two-storey residence, which is described as a “truly wonderful family home where no expense has been spared in creating a home of space, sophistication and comfort”.

Advertisement

This fine house is located in a private setting, accessed via a tree-lined studded rail-kerbed tarmacadam driveway with a tarmac yard to the front and rear.

The first floor includes: four bedrooms (master en-suite with a sauna and walk-in wardrobe); three further bedrooms (one en-suite with a walk-in wardrobe); and a family bathroom. The second floor offers an extensive open-plan games room.

Moreover, in relation to the space surrounding the house, thought and care went into the garden with a selection of trees, hedging and lawns finished off by a patio area and a detached garage.

‘Good level of interest’

Viewing is highly recommended by Sherry FitzGerald, to truly “appreciate the space and excellent accommodation on offer”.

Speaking on the future prospects of the holding, the estate agents said: “The farm would suit a hobby farmer or someone with an equestrian interest.”

Furthermore, in relation to traction gained so far, Sherry FitzGerald Walsh has “received a good level of interest to date on the property from home and abroad”.

Rylucan is guiding at €850,000, and is for sale by private treaty. More information can be found online.