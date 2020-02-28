Weekend weather: Cold, wet and windy conditions in store

Weather conditions are expected to remain unsettled with cold, wet and windy weather at times this weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Friday, February 28, will be a cloudy day with rain extending countrywide this morning.

There will be some heavy falls of rain – particularly in the west and south – with localised flooding possible, according to the national forecaster.

Some sleet or snow is expected in upland areas across parts of Ulster early this morning. Conditions will become drier for a time this afternoon before another band of rain extends from the southwest in the evening.

Afternoon temperatures today will range from 7° to 11°.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue in most parts of the country early on tonight, turning heavy at times.

However, rain will clear away to the east overnight and will be followed by clearer and colder conditions with scattered showers in the west and south.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Storm Jorge will impact Ireland with strong winds and heavy rain expected.

Scattered heavy showers in western areas are expected on Saturday morning, but more persistent rain will move into the west of the country later in the morning and will spread eastwards throughout the day.

Heavy rain will persist in Ulster on Saturday night, with some falls of sleet or snow possible.

Elsewhere, there will be scattered wintry showers, becoming mainly confined to western areas by Sunday morning.

There will be bright spells and further wintry showers on Sunday, with the best of the dry spells in the east and southeast. Some showers may be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.

Sunday night will be a cold and frosty night with clear spells and wintry showers mainly in the west and north.