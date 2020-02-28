Map: Which county had the most TAMS II applications in 2019?

Almost €37 million was paid out to young farmers under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) in 2019.

With the current tranche of TAMS II currently open, now is the time for farmers to get their applications in before it closes on April 24, 2020.

The overall closing date for all schemes is December 31, 2020.

Last year, there were 4,397 applications across the seven schemes. Listed (below) are the following schemes available under TAMS II.

Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS);

Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES);

Organic Capital Investment Scheme (OCIS);

Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme (LESS);

Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme (PPIS);

Animal Welfare Safety and Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWSNS);

Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS).

County-by-county breakdown of applications in 2019

If we take a look at the figures released from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) regarding TAMS II applications in 2019, it is clear to see that the majority were received from dairy stronghold counties.

In total, 4,397 applications were received by the department. The highest number of applications came from Co. Cork, with a total of 734 or 16.7% of the total share.

The second highest was Co. Tipperary with 372 applications or 8.4% of the total share.

The least amount of applications came from Co. Leitrim and Co. Dublin, with just 76 received between the two counties.

The map (below) shows the county-by-county breakdown of TAMS II applications in 2019.

How much money was paid out in 2019?

Figures released from the DAFM show that payments were made to 5,497 farmers under TAMS II across the country in 2019.

Looking at these figures, over €76 million was paid out across the seven schemes under TAMS II. In total, 5,497 payments were made out to farmers across the different schemes.

In total, €36,621,365.87 was paid out to 1,418 applicants under the YFCIS. This will come as no surprise as there has been a huge surge in the number of new dairy entrants, which has resulted in a number of new milking parlours and buildings being erected right across the country.

Over €413 million was paid out under both the AWSNS and the DES, with 1,715 and 1,081 applicants receiving payments from each scheme respectively.

Furthermore, a further €6.5 million was paid out under the LESS, with 596 applicants receiving payments in 2019.

Over €5.3 million was paid out to 508 applicants under the TCIS, with just over €1 million paid out to 179 applicants under the OCIS and PPIS.

Listed (below) are the schemes and the total amount paid out under each in 2019.

AWSNS: €13,758,864.96;

€13,758,864.96; DES: €13,027,286.99;

€13,027,286.99; LESS: €6,504,669.24;

€6,504,669.24; OCIS: €529,755.34;

€529,755.34; PPIS: €500,088.04;

€500,088.04; TCIS: €5,372,589.87;

€5,372,589.87; YFCIS: €36,621,365.87;

€36,621,365.87; Total: €76,314,620.31.