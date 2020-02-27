Aileen Barron: Who are the best brand ambassadors for your agri-business?

By Aileen Barron, Green Acre Marketing

The most valuable asset in any business is your employees. Engaged employees are increasingly productive and create better customer experiences, and in many cases manage every step of a customer’s journey.

Therefore, your internal marketing is just as important as your external efforts.

Employees are the company’s most important brand asset

When employers benefit from a stable and motivated workforce they subsequently spend more time strengthening your brand.

Much work, time and expense are allocated to developing a brand at the top level of an organisation, yet the message is often lost by the time it reaches employees.

Employees serve as brand ambassadors through the products they create, the services they deliver, and the interactions they have with customers.

By giving your staff the opportunity to engage with your product or service directly, you are creating a tangible authentic brand experience, that they will be able to convey more effectively to your target audience. Ultimately, building an army of loyal employee advocates.

Trust your employees to talk about the brand

Instead of holding full control of your communications, empower your employees to talk about your brand. Keep them informed, be honest and communicate frequently.

Motivate them to share positive messages on your behalf and help build trust through subtle word-of-mouth, social media and event marketing. By doing this, you impart trust in your employees, while also humanising your brand to outsiders.

A good internal communication strategy can transform your staff into advocates for your organisation. Employee messages are often more authentic, and less corporate than brand content.

Internal communication will organically improve external communication; as employees engage with customers and share positive thoughts about your brand. A unified team is essential to creating a strong brand, especially when everyone is striding towards the same goal, with eyes on the same values.

Ultimately, if your employee communication strategy isn’t up to scratch, then you risk sending the wrong message to your online followers, customers and potential customer.

Your clients communicate with a host of different people throughout your business, and they expect to get the same experience at every touchpoint.

Link internal and external marketing

The McKinsey Global Institute discovered that productivity sees a boost of up to 25% in organisations with well-connected employees.

When you think of marketing, you are most likely to think of marketing to your customers: How can you persuade more people to buy your product or service? However, the very people who can make the brand come alive for your customers are your employees.

Your internal and external brand identity should be aligned. If your business hasn’t prioritised internal marketing, your employees could have conflicting ideas of what your brand is or how it should be communicated.

Take control and be consistent in your messaging on all your platforms for internal and external communications. This will limit confusion from customers, but more importantly for your employees.

For assistance with your internal communications strategy, or for help with putting a plan together for your agri-business, email Green Acre Marketing at: [email protected].