2 Status Orange wind warnings issued for western seaboard

Met Éireann has issued two Status Orange wind warnings for the west coast, as Storm Jorge approaches Ireland.

The earlier of these warning will come into effect on Saturday morning, February 29, at 6:00am, and will be valid until 3:00am the following morning, Sunday, March 1.

The counties affected by this warning are Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry. The warning was issued at 11:00am today, Thursday, February 27.

The second warning will come into effect at 12:00pm on Saturday and, like the previous warning, will lift at 3:00am on Sunday.

The counties affected by this warning will be Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo. This warning was also issued at 11:00am this morning.

The counties under these two warning are expected to see severe winds throughout Saturday.

The winds will be south-westerly in direction, before veering west and later north-west. Mean speeds will be 65km/h to 80km/h, with gusts of up to 110km/h to 130km/h, and possibly higher in very exposed areas, with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

Yellow warnings

Two other warnings were also issued this morning by Met Éireann, with the entirety of the country being affected.

Advertisement

A Status Yellow rainfall warning will be in place from 0:01am tomorrow, Friday, February 28, and will effect all of Munster and Connacht, as well as Co. Donegal.

The warning will last throughout all of Friday and Saturday, eventually expiring at 23:59pm Saturday night.

Rainfall accumulations of 20mm to 30mm are expected over the two days, with Co. Kerry seeing the worst of this – accumulations of 40mm to 50mm are expected in parts there. There will also be a continued risk of flooding due to already saturated ground and elevated river levels.

Finally, a Status Yellow wind warning will be in place on Saturday and Sunday morning for all of Leinster, as well as counties Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

This warning comes into effect at 9:00am Saturday morning, and will last until 3:00am on Sunday morning.

A band of very strong winds associated with Storm Jorge will extend across the country during Saturday morning, and will persist throughout the rest of the day and into the night.

The winds will be south-westerly in direction, veering westerly, with mean speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h, and with gusts of between 90km/h and 110km/h expected.