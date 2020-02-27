Looking for a change of scene? 18ac roadside holding may have development potential

For those living in Wexford, and for potential purchasers looking for a change of scene, Quinn Property has on the market a circa 18ac (7.28ha) roadside holding, located at Coolnaboy, Oilgate, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

The property is for sale by public auction on Wednesday, March 2, 2020, at 3:00pm at the Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

The land is situated in the heart of Co. Wexford within close proximity to all the counties, major attractions and amenities.

Development potential

The property has access onto two roads with over 400m of road frontage onto the M11 and secondary access onto a local road.

It is laid out in two divisions, currently in grass and of “good quality”. Given its location close to the village, it may have development potential.

The land enjoys a superb location along the N11 close to Oilgate village, 8km south of Enniscorthy and 16km north of Wexford with both towns being within easy driving distance.

Moreover, the land has access to the new M11 motorway which is only a couple of minutes away, allowing for an easy commute to South Dublin.

Further information on the roadside holding can be found online.

‘Renowned land’ on 63ac

In other property-related news, Quinn Property has another opportunity to purchase land, which is “renowned locally” as having been the site for the Ballycullane Ploughing Match.

Located at Dunmain, Campile, New Ross, Co. Wexford, a circa 63ac roadside holding, along with a derelict farmhouse and outbuildings, is due to go under the hammer.

For any interested parties, the land is for sale by public auction on Friday, February 28, at 3:00pm in the Brandon House Hotel, New Ross, Co. Wexford. It is for sale in one or two lots.

According to the auctioneers: “This is an excellent holding in a good location that would make an ideal stand-alone farm or a great addition to an existing holding. The land is suitable for all agricultural purposes.”

Further information on the lots for sale can be found online.