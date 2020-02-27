This week’s FarmLand: Forestry fiasco, weather woes and top tips on milking

It’s that time of the week again for FarmLand – AgriLand‘s weekly video show – which returns today, Thursday, February 27, for the fifth episode of the 2020 season.

This week’s show takes on some of the most pressing issues at the moment, including the ongoing forestry licencing controversy; and the impact that harsh weather conditions are having on the tillage and forestry sectors.

Michael Moroney, CEO of the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors (FCI), called into AgriLand to speak to Claire Mc Cormack on the delay in licence approval for forestry operations, and the impact this is having on the sector.

Moroney also spoke about the inclement weather conditions in recent days and weeks, and calendar-based farming generally.

Keeping on the weather theme, AgriLand’s tillage specialist Siobhán Walsh visited Co. Wexford farmer John Murphy, and also spoke with Shay Phelan of Teagasc, discussing workloads and the three-crop rule.

Finally this week, AgriLand’s dairy specialist Emma Gilsenan spoke with Padraig O’Connor of Teagasc, to talk about how farmers can be more efficient when carrying out the milking routine, as well as how to avoid injury and physical strain.

Stay tuned to FarmLand every week as we aim to bring you all the latest farming news and know-how from across the country and across the sectors.