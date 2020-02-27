Renewable electricity support auction ‘will ensure best price for consumers’

The Irish Wind Energy Association has welcomed the publication of the terms and conditions for the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme.

The scheme’s details were published this afternoon, Thursday, February 27, by Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton.

The new scheme will enable wind and solar projects to compete against each other in an auction due to open in March. The auction is expected to conclude in June.

Noel Cunniffe, head of policy with the Irish Wind Energy Association, said:

“Today’s announcement from Minister Bruton clears the way for Ireland’s first renewable electricity auction later this year.

The Renewable Electricity Support Scheme will ensure that only the wind and solar projects that offer power at the best price for the consumer are successful.

“The requirement for a substantial increase in community benefit payments means that hundreds of millions of euro will be invested in rural communities by renewable energy projects.

“It is now essential that the Government moves ahead to ensure the auction concludes, on time, in June.”

Continuing, Cunniffe warned:

Last year 24 new wind farms were connected in a record year – but the delays so far in getting the scheme set up mean we’re already looking at a serious slowdown in construction when we need to be building at a much faster rate.

“Any more time lost would slow down the development of new projects and pose a threat to the delivery of the Climate Action Plan,” the association representative concluded.