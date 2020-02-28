Clare and Galway hit with Status Red wind warning

Counties Clare and Galway have been issued with a Status Red wind warning by Met Éireann, as Storm Jorge approaches Ireland.

The warning will be in effect from tomorrow, Saturday, February 29, from 1:00pm, and will expire three hours later, at 4:00pm.

During that period, very severe westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 85km/h to 100km/h in places, with gusts of 130km/h to 145km/h. This will bring with it an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

The warning was issued today, Friday, at 4:00pm.

Other warnings

The entirety of the remainder of Ireland is now also covered by Status Orange wind warnings, with the warnings issued yesterday being upgraded.

The warnings are as follows:

A Status Orange warning for counties Mayo and Kerry from 6:00am Saturday morning until 3:00am Sunday morning;

warning for counties Mayo and Kerry from 6:00am Saturday morning until 3:00am Sunday morning; A Status Orange warning for counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from 12:00pm Saturday until 3:00am Sunday;

warning for counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from 12:00pm Saturday until 3:00am Sunday; A Status Orange warning for all of Leinster and counties Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford from 1:00pm Saturday to 7:00pm the same day.

These warnings will see mean wind speeds of 65km/h to 80km/h, with gusts of between 110km/h to 130km/h (perhaps not quite as high for the third warning listed above).

Finally, a Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place for all of Munster and Connacht, as well as Co. Donegal.

This warning came into effect this morning, ans will remain in place until 23:59pm on Saturday.