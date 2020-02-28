MREF calls on Bruton to sort out BEC ‘mess’ immediately

The decision to slash the budget for the Better Energy Community grant support (BEC scheme) by over 30% for 2020 has been described as “baffling”.

The Micro Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) has called on the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton, to reverse this decision and restore the BEC budget “immediately”.

Chairman of the MREF, Pat Smith, has said this must be done “to ensure communities and businesses can complete their projects this year”.

Hundreds of renewable projects planned for this year have now been suspended as a result of the decision to cut the budget allocation for SEAI to grant aid them.

“The futures of several small businesses committed to the renewable sector have also been put in jeopardy.”

Continuing, Smith said: “A decision on this matter can’t wait for the formation of a new Government which could take months.

“Minister Bruton must urgently seek agreement from the other main political parties and groups to address the matter as a serious priority during the Dáil sitting next week.”

Smith outlined: “There is a significant disconnect between the ambitions set out in the National Climate Action Plan and the resources being made available to help all stakeholders play their part in delivering on this plan.”

Grant incentives should be easily accessible to encourage businesses, farms and households reduce their carbon emissions cost effectively.

Concluding, the MREF said: “The next programme for government must provide proper financial and administrative resources” to ensure that all sectors of society can participate in the decarbonisation of our economy.”