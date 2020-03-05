Have you considered a heat-detection system for breeding 2020?

Research shows that less than 60% of the national dairy herd calves in the first six weeks of the calving season. This slippage of the calving interval has made more and more farmers consider different technologies, such as a heat-detection system.

The shortage of labour in the dairy industry is another reason why farmers might invest in a heat-detection system.

Heat-detection technology is useful, as it can help a dairy farmer know exactly when a cow is in heat.

This is important, as it is well documented at this stage, that each missed heat can cost an Irish dairy farmer a minimum of €250.

One heat-detection system on the market is the Censortec Nedap CowControl System.

Technology benefits

This system, Censortec says, is extremely accurate and indicates to the farmer the optimum time for insemination; therefore, boosting submission rates and reducing the calving interval.

The system also monitors the herd with regard to eating and rumination, allowing the farmer to act quickly to sick cows, and so significantly reducing veterinary costs.

If the percentage of sick cows in the herd is reduced, it will also mean more milk in the tank, Censortec added.

Another advantage, Censortec noted, was the reduction in bulls on a farm which has a significant cost benefit, but can also make your farm a much safer place.

“These are only some of the benefits of the system,” said Donagh Crowley of Censortec.

Censortec Ireland is a southern-based company supplying the world leading Nedap CowControl technology to Irish dairy farmers.