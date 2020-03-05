Value of cattle production fell by €104 million in 2019

The value of cattle production fell by a total of €104.4 million – or 4.6% – in 2019, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today, Thursday, March 5.

The CSO’s ‘second estimate of agricultural operating surplus in 2019’ shows an annual increase of €195.9 million – an increase of 6.9% – up from approximatley €2.9 billion in 2018 to just over €3 billion in 2019.

The report noted that while some sectors of agriculture performed well, others experienced a difficult year.

The CSO figures indicate that pig producers experienced a very good year, with the value of their output up by €84.4 million (+18.4%).

A return to more typical weather in 2019 resulted in a 13.7% fall in the volume of feed stuffs consumed by Irish farmers.

Advertisement

Overall, intermediate consumption costs fell by €218.5 million – or 3.6% in 2019.

A year-on-year analysis of the 2019 results identified the following main changes:

An increase of 3.3% in the volume of goods produced;

Value of goods output at producer prices decreased by €54.1 million (-0.7%) from €8.2 billion to €8.1 billion.

Volume of crop production increased by 5.2%;

Decrease in the value of crop output by €53.3 million (-2.6%) from €2.1 billion to €2 billion;

The volume of cereals produced during 2019 increased by 18.1%;

Fall in the value of cereals, down from €288.4 million in 2018 to €260.8 million in 2019 (-9.6%);

Milk production increased by 5.2% in volume;

Increase of €44.7 million (+1.7%) in the value of milk output;

The value of cattle output decreased by €104.4 million despite volume growth of 2.0%;

Sheep production increased by 14.8%;

Value of sheep output increased by €23.6 million (+9.3%);

Volume of pigs produced rose by 0.5%;

Value of pig production increased by €84.4 million (+18.4%);

Expenditure on feed stuffs decreased by €184 million (-10.9%) to €1.5 billion as improved weather conditions contributed to a 13.7% decrease in consumption volumes;

Volume of fertilisers consumed by Irish farmers decreased by 7.6% during 2019.

A statement from the CSO noted that the figures are preliminary estimates which are provisional and based on the latest available data.

Concluding, the CSO statement outlined that the figures are subject to change once the complete set of data for the full year becomes available.

Updated figures for 2019 will be published in the final estimate in June 2020.