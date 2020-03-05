Teagasc to host 3 college open days tomorrow

Teagasc – the agriculture and food development authority – is set to host open days at three of its agricultural colleges tomorrow, Friday, March 5.

According to the Teagasc website, schools, students, teachers and parents are all invited to attend the events.

Information on all further and higher-level courses in agriculture, horticulture, horses and forestry will be available at the open days.

Ballyhaise Agricultural College, Ballyhaise, Co. Cavan – 10:00am to 1:00pm;

Clonakilty Agricultural College, Darrara, Clonakilty, Co. Cork. Tours at 11.00am and 12:00pm;

Kildalton College, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny. Tours start at 10:00am and 11:00am. The three open days taking place tomorrow are as follows:

Furthermore, an outline of careers in agriculture, agri-business, amenity and production horticulture, forestry, horse breeding and training and career profiles of graduates will be on offer at the open days.

Guided tours of teaching and recreational facilities will be provided as well as and visits to the colleges’ farming and horticultural enterprises.

Attendees at the open days will be given the opportunity to meet college teaching staff and educational experts.

Students currently attending and undertaking Teagasc courses will also be present to give a students’ perspective on the courses.

Potential employers of course graduates will also be present at the event also.