Successful visit to Teagasc Grange for William and Kate

The UK’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine, paid a special visit to the royal county today, Wednesday, March 4, to visit the Teagasc Grange beef research farm.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed was on hand in Co. Meath to greet the royals as they were given a crash course in the ins and outs of Irish beef production.

As well as that, the Duke and Duchess were given an insight into issues around sustainability and biodiversity – a topic that members of the UK’s royal family have taken a keen interest in, particularly William’s father, Prince Charles.

Catherine Keena, countryside management specialist with Teagasc, explained the work being done at Teagasc Grange to promote biodiversity and develop hedgerows.

The royal couple also met students from nearby Kiltale National School, who, pictures show, presented the visitors with flowers.

The Twitter account for Kensington Palace – the official residence for the Duke and Duchess – said that: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard about [the Teagasc] research farm’s pioneering research to promote sustainable farming across Ireland, where they spoke to a group of farmers who have implemented the research into their own practices.”

In the picture below, William and Kate meet with Teagasc advisors Eilish Burke and William Byrne, who introduced them to farmers Ronan Hughes, Justin Walsh, Teleri Thomas, David Hannon and Donal Keane, who spoke about what they are doing to farm with nature on their farms.

On an eventful day, the Duke and Duchess were also given a 5,000 year-old piece of Irish bog oak, which was presented to them by Teagasc chairperson Liam Herlihy.