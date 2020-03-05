‘People that cut turf to fuel homes must be allowed to continue tradition’

People that cut turf on their own land to heat their homes “must be allowed” to continue this tradition, it has been stated.

This view has been outlined by independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice as part of a series of measures and initiatives put forward in the rural-based politician’s 14-page ‘formation of government talks briefing document’.

The TD is currently engaged in holding exploratory talks with various political parties, as the slow process of establishing the next government continues in the wings.

The document – seen by AgriLand – pinpoints a number of red-lines for Fitzmaurice across various sectors and areas including: housing; flooding; health; economic strategies; roads; forestry; climate and energy; broadband; rural affairs; rural regeneration; construction, apprenticeships and planning; rural transport; carbon tax; and agriculture, amongst others.

With regards to turf cutting and the 15-year earlier than promised closure of the country’s peat-mining industry, the Roscommon-Galway representative – who is also a turf cutter, agricultural contractor and farmer – states the following under the rural regeneration section:

“People who cut turf to fuel their own homes must be allowed to continue this tradition on their own land.

“The peat briquette section of Bord Na Móna must be continued along with the horticulture sector.

“Private peat horticulture needs clarification and a clear path, as at the moment, legislation has not been successful.”

Parish bus

Meanwhile, in a bid to tackle transportation shortfalls in remote rural areas, the TD proposes a dedicated, community-led bus service.

Advertisement

“A parish – or a number of smaller parishes amalgamated – should have the option of availing of a government-backed initiative whereby community councils, or development organisations, would apply to get a minibus, a 16 to 19 seater.

“All taxes and charges would be offset by the government.

“The bus would cost the community no more than €10,000 – which would be obtained through an interest-free loan over five years.

This bus would facilitate public transport to bring people into the village to socialise, buy groceries or carry out other day-to-day activities.

“This service would also be a connector in the mornings and evenings to private or public bus routes operating in the vicinity,” the Fitzmaurice document states.

It continues to explain that the scheme “would not be allowed to interfere” with services provided by private operators – but would help tackle rural isolation and be a connector in areas where no taxis or hackneys currently operate.

“It would help keep small farmers in the areas where the bus operates; plus at least two extra people that would be interested in driving the bus would be taken on under the Rural Social Scheme.

“This would be cost neutral, as you would be paying them Farm Assist anyway. Instead of managers and bureaucracy, this is a simplified version to try and get transport into rural areas.”