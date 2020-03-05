What should I do now if I didn’t reach the target area grazed by March 1?

The wettest February on record meant that, unsurprisingly, the vast majority of farmers did not manage to reach the target of 30% of the farm grazed by March 1.

Many farmers, with the exception of those on very dry ground, have between zero and 10% of the farm grazed to date.

These farmers have a lot of catching up to do, if they are going to have grass available at the start of the second rotation.

For instance, if a paddock is grazed today – down to a cover of approximately 100kg DM/ha – it will only have a cover of 660kg DM/ha on April 5 (using an average growth rate of 20kg DM/ha for the month of March).

Therefore, in order for this paddock to have a sufficient pre-grazing cover of 1,200kg DM/ha by grazing, the first rotation must be extended.

In a further 15 days – using a slightly higher average growth rate of 35kg DM/ha – the pre-grazing cover would equate to 1,185kg DM/ha.

And so, Teagasc has advised farmers to adjust their spring rotation planner (SRP) to suit their farm – and where they are in terms of the area grazed so far.

Fortunately, less rainfall is forecast for this week, so hopefully this will give farmers the opportunity to get out grazing – even for a few hours a day.

When there is an opportunity to graze, supplementation should be reduced and the amount of grass in the diet increased.

If the paddocks with the lowest covers are suitable for grazing, these should be targeted first to get though the area. If not, try get cows out on the driest paddocks or those which are most easily accessible.