Minced lamb and beef recalled over incorrect labelling

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for minced lamb and minced beef products supplied by an Irish company due to incorrect labelling.

In a notice yesterday, Thursday, March 5, the FSAI said that vacuum-packed minced lamb and vacuum-packed minced beef supplied by Gill Venture Ltd – trading as Halal Food and Grocery, Clondalkin, Dublin – are subject to recall.

The notice was issued because incorrect labels, including incorrect use-by dates, were applied to these products, the authority said.

The recall affects all use-by dates on the products in question, it was added. The country of origin of the meat is listed as Ireland.

In required action for buyers of the meat, the FSAI warned that caterers should not use the implicated batches of vacuum-packed minced lamb and vacuum packed minced beef.

Meanwhile, retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where these batches were sold.

Advertisement

Finally, wholesalers/distributors are requested to contact their customers and recall the affected batches and provide a point-of-sale notice to their retailer customers.

M&S recalls chicken bites

On a related note, earlier this week, Marks & Spencer issued a recall for M&S Chicken Bites because they contain egg which is not mentioned on the label, according to the FSAI.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

The affected chicken bites come in 192g (16 bites) packets with a use-by date of March 5.