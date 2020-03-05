Pics: Bord na Móna to hold public auction of surplus machinery

Bord na Móna is preparing to auction machinery deemed to be surplus to requirement on Saturday March 14, in a sale managed by Wilsons Auctions.

Taking place at Bord Na Móna’s site in Derrygreenagh, Co. Offaly from 11:00am, the auction will be open to both physical and online bidders.

Of note, the sale will feature a range of over 85 tractors including four-wheel-drive and two-wheel-drive Ford, Massey Ferguson, Fiat, John Deere and Landini tractors.

Other items included in this special auction are excavators, CAT bulldozers, Gardiner four-cylinder engines, buckets, Ford and Citroen panel vans – as well as tyres and various equipment and plant parts, Wilsons has said.

Wilsons noted that viewing times of all lots will take place next Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13, from 10:00am to 4:00pm both days – as well as the morning of the auction from 9:00am.

All lots can be viewed online and interested bidders who would like to pre-register or register for online bidding can do so through the Wilsons Auctions website.

Shanta Lawlor, offsite auction manager at Wilsons Auctions, said:

“We are delighted to continue our work with Bord na Móna having been instructed to manage the upcoming auction at its Derrygreenagh site in Co. Offaly.

“This auction will feature a large volume of surplus to requirement stock, managed by our expert mobile auction team and I would encourage everyone to register for this auction as soon as possible, whether it is for physical or online bidding,” she added.

Those interested are asked to register no later than 24 hours before the auction starts; for more details prospective bidders can call: 01-4642800; or email: [email protected]