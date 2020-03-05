This week’s FarmLand: Flooding, farm walks and how to carry out a plant count

The seventh episode of the 2020 season of FarmLand – AgriLand‘s weekly video show – is here, with continued farm flooding, farm walks and a ‘how to’ video for tillage farmers all featuring.

A significant amount of farmland around the country remains under water after several days and weeks of heavy rain. The flooding is presenting a serious challenge for farmers all over Ireland.

To talk in more detail about the difficulties farmers are facing – as well as related issues – Pat McCormack, the president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), called in to speak to AgriLand news editor Claire Mc Cormack.

Pat addressed the financial toll the inundations were having for farmers, and where the responsibility for providing solutions lies.

Turning to the tillage sector, AgriLand’s specialist in that area, Siobhán Walsh, shows us how – and why – to carry out a plant count.

Finally, this week, AgriLand beef specialist Niall Claffey travels to the Co. Carlow farm of Shane Cranny, which will be the location of the first Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef Programme farm walk of 2020.

Shane outlined the changes he has made to his system throughout the first year of the programme, while also touching on some of his future plans for the farm.

Niall also spoke to Seán Cummins, Shane’s programme advisor, about what visitors to the farm walk can expect to see and what topics will be up for discussion.

Stay tuned to FarmLand every week as we aim to bring you all the latest farming news and know-how from across the country and across the sectors.