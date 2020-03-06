Weather conditions to remain cool with occasional showers

Weather conditions will be windy and mild with rain at times this weekend and into early next week, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Friday, March 6, will see any frost, ice and mist patches gradually clearing this morning.

Some limited bright or sunny spells will occur, but conditions will remain mainly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Drier and sunnier conditions will prevail from the southwest to all areas by the early afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range from 6° to 9° this afternoon.

Tonight will be dry and clear in the east at first but thickening cloud in the west will extend countrywide overnight.

Patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread eastwards across the country later tonight.

Minimum temperatures tonight will range from 0° to 4°.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will be a mild, windy and mostly cloudy day.

Eastern areas will see a good deal of dry weather through to the early afternoon on Saturday with some limited bright or sunny breaks occurring, and just the odd patch of light rain or drizzle.

Further west, patchy rain and drizzle will turn persistent with occasionally heavy, rain in the afternoon.

The rain in western areas will spread to all areas in the late afternoon and evening with highest temperatures of 10° to 12°.

Rain will be widespread for a time early on Saturday night, but a transition to clear spells and showers will soon extend from the west.

Lowest temperatures on Saturday night will range from 3° to 6°.

On Sunday, sunny spells and scattered blustery showers will prevail with some heavy with hail and a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Top temperatures will range from 7° to 10°.

Finally, on Sunday night, showers will become increasingly confined to the west and north for a time with west to southwest winds.

Cloud will increase and rain will push in overnight as rain will turn heavy at times in Atlantic coastal counties.

Winds will back southerly and strengthen too, with gales developing on west and southwest coasts by morning.

Lowest temperatures will range from 1° to 4° with coldest conditions in Ulster.