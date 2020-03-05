IFA ‘gets assurances’ from department on LPIS review

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that it has received assurances from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine that there would not be delays in payments this year as a result of the Land Parcel Identification Scheme (LPIS) review.

In 2019, this review resulted in some delays to payments, particularly in Co. Louth and parts of Co. Meath, due to the digitising of maps.

These delays resulted in “severe financial hardship on farmers affected,” according to the IFA.

Speaking following a meeting of the Charter of Farmers Rights in Portlaoise today, Thursday, March 5, IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said the LPIS review “is being extended to other counties, including the remaining parts of counties Meath, Monaghan, Cavan, Longford and Leitrim.

At the meeting, the IFA representatives commented that it was “vitally important that any adjustment to maps resulting from more advanced technology must be communicated to farmers much earlier than last year, and that the digitising process cannot interfere with payments later in the year”.

The department has already commenced writing out to farmers with amended maps.

Information meetings on the LPIS review are set to take place over the coming weeks. The review will be fully competed nationally by 2022.

The department also said that it would be operating information clinics in April and May to help farmers make their online applications, and the IFA is urging farmers to apply “well in advance of the May 15 deadline”.

“Given the severe financial situation on farms due to low commodity prices and the recent inclement weather, all outstanding payments due from last year must be paid out without delay,” Rushe argued.