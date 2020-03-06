Man arrested and charged following theft of quad

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with the theft of a quad from a premises in Co. Monaghan last month, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, March 3, Gardaí based in the Cavan Monaghan region said:

“We previously posted an appeal for information regarding the theft of a quad from Tullybryan, Clones Road, Monaghan on Saturday, February 1.”

The Gardaí noted that the stolen quad was subsequently recovered in Rossmore Park a couple of days later.

A lot of assistance was received from members of the public and as a result a 22-year-old male was arrested today [Tuesday] and detained for questioning at Monaghan Garda Station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The Garda post added that the man in question was subsequently charged with the theft of the quad and will be appearing before Monaghan District Court.

“Once again the Gardaí in Monaghan would like to thank sincerely the members of the local community for their help,” the Garda statement concluded.

Gardaí investigate mini-digger theft

In other news, staying in Co. Monaghan, Gardai in Castleblayney are investigating the theft of a Takeuchi mini-digger, model Tb125, which was stolen from a construction site in the townland of Creighanroe last Friday night, February 28.

“The wording EC Construction was painted on the digger,” local Gardaí said in a statement.

“If you have any information that may assist in its recovery please give Castleblayney Gardai a call on: 042-974-7900.”