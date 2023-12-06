National forecaster Met Éireann has issued a further wind warning, affecting several counties in the east from this afternoon (Wednesday, December 6).

The weather will turn very windy for a time this evening and early tonight, especially in coastal districts, with southeast winds gusting up to 100km/h in some areas.

Difficult travelling conditions and fallen branches and weakened trees may occur between 4:00p.m and 9:00p.m in Co. Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford today.

The Status Yellow wind warning is the latest weather warning issued by Met Éireann and comes in addition to further wind and rain warnings affecting western countries.

Weather warnings

A further Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo is currently in place until 8:00p.m today.

A rainfall warning is also currently in place for Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow until 1:00p.m tomorrow (Thursday, December 7).

Spells of heavy rain with strong and gusty winds may lead to localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

Wind and rainfall

More persistent rain will extend across the country this afternoon and evening with thunderstorms possible, too, the forecaster said.

Rain will be heavy at times, especially in the south and southeast where spot flooding is possible. Highest afternoon temperatures will range between 7° to 11°.

There will be fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds and gales at the coast. Tonight will begin wet and windy over the eastern half of the country.

There will be fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds in the east, while winds and patches of rain or drizzle will be lighter elsewhere, Met Éireann said.

The rain and strong winds will clear from most areas overnight but will persist near the east coast. Lowest temperatures will range between 5° to 11° tonight.